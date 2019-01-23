Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Got Frisky on Vacation & There’s a Video to Prove It

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson shared a little extra PDA on their romantic getaway in early January. Delevingne and Benson were on the Island of Amilla Fushi in the Maldives (what a great way to star the new year![). The couple, who has been spending time together since May 2018, seemed blissful and carefree as they strolled down a dock along the water. And Benson got a bit cheeky—in an adorable way! In an Instagram video captured on the vacation, Benson grabbed Delevingne’s ass, and it was super cute. The Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson butt PDA photos have the internet buzzing over this hot couple. (Video at the end of the article!)

The26-year-old model and actress and the Pretty Little Liars star reportedly started hanging out in early May but, according to a source from Life and Style, the dynamic duo wanted to “keep things under the radar so they could get to know each other out of the spotlight.”

There was speculation about the couple’s status throughout the summer as they posted numerous Instagram photos with each other.

On May 3, 2018, Benson posted a selfie with Delevingne saying, “after 50 tries…we got a blurry one @caradelevingne ”

On May 20, 2018, Delevingne sported a unicorn look with Benson. “Eloise x 3,” Benson wrote.

Benson even sported a “C” necklace and an ”A” necklace on August 10, 2018. “A” for Ashley, “C” for Cara, perhaps?

In August, photos circulated of the pair kissing at Heathrow Airport in London, and though neither girl confirmed the relationship at the time, we were all convinced this meant a true romantic relationship had blossomed!

Since August, the couple has been hot and heavy. But in more recent weeks, there was talk that Benson and Delevingne may have broken up. On December 18, 2018, Delevingne posted a selfie on Instagram talking about the importance of crying.

It had fans worried the pair may have broken up. “Just want to remind everyone the importance of crying. Even if tears don’t fall from your eyes, we all have to feel at some point. We are not robots, we are not meant to be okay all the time,” Delevingne wrote. “I am proud of my emotions, good or bad. I want to share something I wrote whilst crying ‘You don’t have to cry with your eyes closed,

If you open them, you will see the courage it takes to swim alone in the ocean’ ❤️💦❤️”

Luckily, the pair seemed peachy keen as they celebrated Benson’s birthday in London. The two girls were spotted riding a rollercoaster together and seemed to be very happy! So Delevingne must’ve been crying about something else—no matter what is was, your words are powerful and true, girl! We should all be OK with crying. Sometimes it’s just what you need.

The pair spent the holidays with Delevingne’s family—a big step for a fairly new couple! But this latest butt-grab is the biggest and most adorable shot of PDA we’ve seen. We can’t wait to see what comes next for our favorite it couple.

A “Cash” fan (Cara and Ashley’s couple name) posted a recap of the pair’s vacation. @cashleycjdavb wrote, “A little recap of their holiday in the Maldives, including some extra pictures and videos. 💞☀️🏝🥂✨🇲🇻 Amilla Fushi & Finolhu Maldives.”

There’s even a quick video that catches the butt grab on camera! So sweet. And look how blue the water is! Delevingne’s short shorts match perfectly.