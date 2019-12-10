Cara Delevingne Tweeted She & Ashley Benson Broke Up—Then Deleted It 20 Seconds Later

For 20 seconds, a panic went over Twitter. Did Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson break up? That’s what fans thought when Cara, 27, tweeted that she and Ashley, 29, had split after a year and a half of dating on Monday, Dec. 9. Then the story became a liiiiiitle more interesting. Twenty seconds after Cara’s tweet (which read: “Me and Ashley broke up”), the model deleted the post, leading fans to wonder if the couple had really called it quits.

Some fans theorize that the Paper Towns actress was hacked and that the tweet was written by her hacker. Twitter users point to suspicious behavior on Cara’s account, including tweets giving away iPhones and announcing a private Instagram, as evidence that the model didn’t have control over her Twitter at the time. E! News also confirmed that Cara’s Twitter was hacked.

Cara and Ashley’s split would’ve been sudden if it was real. A week ago, in early December, Cara reacted to her girlfriend’s nude Instagram photo after The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented a surprised face emoji on a picture of the Pretty Little Liars alum almost completely naked. In response, Cara wrote, “Tell me about it,” to which Ashley replied, “I love you.” The two first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when Cara and Ashley were photographed holding hands in New York City after the Spring Breakers star posted a selfie of her then-rumored girlfriend in the background. The rumors continued when Ashley posted an Instagram photo of her in a necklace with the letters “A” and “C”—a.k.a. the couple’s initials.

In an interview with Porter magazine in September, Cara explained how Ashley changed her perspective on love. “I’d never truly let anyone in before, for fear of them leaving,” she said. “I never really trusted people, or felt worthy of it, and I always pushed them away.” She maintained that that wasn’t the case with Ashley. “She’s the first person that has said, ‘You can’t push me away. I’m going to be nice to you, I love you.’ I’m just like, Wait, so all I have to do is just let you be nice to me? Why have I never done that before?” Cara continued.

Sorry hackers, look like these two are staying strong.