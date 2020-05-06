Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Have Reportedly Broken Up & Now We’re Heartbroken

We weren’t ready for this. While Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s breakup reason doesn’t make sense to us yet, we’re going to have to accept it. As of May 2020, reports suggest that the couple has officially called it quits after nearly two years of dating. Let the tears ensue.

PEOPLE was among the first to break the news, with a source close to the pair saying, “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course.” The 27-year-old model and 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum did have a good run: After sparking relationship rumors in Aug. 2018, the fan-favorite couple attended dozens of fashion week shows, celebrated Pride together, and kept a connection despite traveling for work so often.

Cara only confirmed their relationship, however, nearly a year ago. The model posted a video to Instagram, where she could be seen kissing her then-rumored girlfriend Ashley. “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told E! News of the announcement in June 2019. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

But the “ups and downs” the couple faced began to veer more toward the latter by late 2019. In December, the Carnival Row star shared a suspiciously sudden breakup announcement on Twitter. “Me and Ashley broke up,” the since-deleted tweet read. While outlets later revealed that Cara’s account may have been hacked, fans were still shaken up by the message. Ashley later clarified the tweet when a fan asked whether it was true: “nope,” she replied.

Whether the tweet was a bad omen or not, fans still couldn’t shake their suspicions. Later that month, many noticed that Cara was missing from Ashley’s birthday celebrations in London. When followers on Instagram began asking why the model wasn’t pictured in any of the photos from the party, Ashley set the record straight. “She has a job,” she told fans.

Even if it was their respective careers that drove their relationship to run “its course,” it’s nevertheless a hard pill to swallow. Wishing the best to all the Cashley fans in mourning.