Cara Delevingne May Have Landed a Role In Upcoming Amanda Knox Movie

Cara Delevingne seems determined not to relinquish her status as a triple threat (top model, singer and actress), and is rumored to have accepted another film role despite her hectic schedule.

The Mirror is reporting the 21-year-old may be starring in “The Face of an Angel” a movie about the infamous Amanda Knox scandal. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the story is about a troubled filmmaker who travels to Italy to research the murder trial. In 2009, Amanda Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were found guilty for stabbing and killing Knox’s roommate, 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher two years earlier.

Unlike the 2011 film, “Amanda Knox: Murder On Trial in Italy,” starring Hayden Panettiere, Winterbottom’s plot isn’t solely about the events leading up to Kercher’s death and Knox’s trial. Rather, it focuses on the film maker’s efforts to forge a relationship with his own daughter after seeing the media largely ignore the victim (Kercher) in their coverage.

“Rush” star Daniel Bruhl is cast as the film-maker, while everyone’s favorite British gentleman, Colin Firth, will apparently also have a role. It’s unclear what part Cara is rumored to play but the article mentions it’s unlikely she’ll be playing “Foxy Knoxy.”

Cara didn’t get the part in “50 Shades of Grey,” despite candidly expressing interest, but she will appear in the film version of Martin Amis’ novel “London Fields,” alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Amber Heard. The in-demand model was also in the adaptation of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” and recently wrapped up filming “Kids in Love,” a British flick about spoiled rich kids.

Cara showed promise in the Karl Lagerfeld directed Fendi horror film (Delevingne is the face of the brand’s current ad campaign), and we’re definitely rooting for her. Filming for “The Face of an Angel” begins in Siena and Rome next month.

What do you think of Cara Delevingne’s acting career?