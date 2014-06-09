Watch Cara Delevingne In Her First Big Acting Role

Cara Delevingne has already conquered the runways, and now, in the grand tradition of models attempting to expand their careers to the big screen, has her sights set on acting.

She technically made her debut in 2012’s “Anna Karenina” alongside Keira Knightley … but didn’t have a speaking role. Now she is taking another stab with a leading role in “Timeless”, a made-for-TV movie airing on Britain’s Sky Arts network on June 19.

Delevingne plays the role of a woman engaged to a soldier fighting abroad. Her character moves in with her great-grandmother, a World War II widow, and it turns out the pair have a lot in common. In other words: prepare to either cry your eyes out or spend the movie rolling your eyes—it’s still to be determined. The scene below shows the supermodel upset that she is unable to get in touch with her fiancé.

Delevingne, of course, is following in the footsteps of Cindy Crawford, Andie MacDowell, and Brooklyn Decker (along with a sea of other top models) who have all tried to make the switch to acting—all with varying degrees of success.

Watch the clip, and you be the judge! Is Delevingne a model that can act, or should she stick to the fashion world?