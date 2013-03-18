Car Shopping From the Sky

Would you buy a car while flying in an airplane? China’s Spring Airlines, the biggest privately-owned carrier in the country, is betting on it. In addition to other products the airline sells in the sky including scarves and perfume, the airline is in talks with automobile manufacturers, and is set to begin selling cars for $16,000 and above.

Flight attendants will receive special training on the cars that are available, because selling a car is naturally just a tad different, then, say, preparing for an emergency landing.

“Car sales are very popular in Shanghai and our passengers can have time during their flight to study details of the models available,” a company spokesperson said.

The question is, would you buy a car while flying? Share your thoughts in the comments below!