This Heated Blanket Works In Your Car So That You Can Stay Warm 24/7—& It’s Only $25

Bolt to the car as quickly as possible, turn it on, and crank the heat like there’s no tomorrow. Does this leaving the house routine sound familiar to you? We’re sure it does, because we’ve all been there and done that. In anticipation of fall bringing us chilly weather, we have to get a little creative.

That’s where Stalwart’s Electric Car Blanket comes in and saves the day. You probably have heard of heated blankets, but maybe not one that can charge in your car. You no longer have to worry about that crisp draft that hits you upon entering your car on a fall day. Just plug in this electric blanket and you’ll be good to go.

No matter how many layers you wear in the car, sometimes Ugg boots and sherpa jackets simply aren’t enough. But you don’t have to dress like the Michelin Man just to stay cozy while driving around town. This blanket plugs into any car, truck, SUV, or RV cigarette lighter, and it heats up fast, in case your car heater doesn’t.

This shopper-loved blanket has a 96-inch-long cord, allowing it to reach into the backseat of your car if needed. Especially if you’re going on a road trip or camping out, this could be your lifesaver. And it’s not bulky, either. Easily fold it up and throw it in your trunk thanks to the convenient storage case with handles.

Several reviewers praise this blanket for its ability to help please all parties in the car—the ones who are chronically freezing and the ones who can’t stop fanning themselves.

“Traveling together isn’t the greatest because someone is uncomfortable. This blanket is perfect,” wrote one shopper. “I can cuddle up in the blanket and be toasty while everyone else is cool and comfortable. I was surprised by how well it worked.”

You probably now want one for your own car, but don’t forget about gifting some heated car blankets this holiday season. Who wouldn’t want to stay toasty in their car all fall and winter long? There are six color options that include fall-ready plaids and checkers that are great for gifting.

“This is absolutely one of the best purchases I’ve ever made in my life!” wrote another happy camper. “The blanket is EXTREMELY soft, and once you plug it in and have the car turned on, it gets warm pretty quickly.”

Now, you can finally shush the passenger who constantly nags you about keeping your car too warm. This fall, we’d like nothing more than cozying up to this blanket while cruising down a tree-lined street. Next stop: hot cocoa and the pumpkin patch.