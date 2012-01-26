Caption This: Johnny Weir Doing What He Does Best

It’s no secret that I love Johnny Weir. The recently married Balenciaga aficionado is certainly not shy, and he wasn’t afraid to show off to guests at last night’sMid Winter’s Night Skate Party at the Standard in New York City.

The event, hosted by Veuve Clicquot, was filled with celebrities and fashionistas alike. Hipster DJ fave Mia Moretti spun as everyone skated and sipped champagne. Naturally, no one skated as well as Johnny. The skater did a duet with fellow Olympian Sasha Cohen (remember her? I was obsessed) to Glee‘s mash-up of Adele‘s “Someone Like You” and “Rumor Has It.”

Is anybody surprised that Johnny chose something from Glee? I can’t even… Anyway, look at him up there, dancing like a beautiful princess. What couldpossibly be going through his head? Caption the photo and let us know!