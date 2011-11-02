Caption This: Blake Lively & The Olsen Twins Love Louboutin

There’s nothing I love more than a good celebrity candid. Especially when some of the most composed stars are caught off guard and are truly out of their element. It gets even better when the photograph features a somewhat bizarre group, and my mind starts wandering about what the hell they were talking about over canaps and champagne.

Last night, Barneys hosted a dinner at Le Caprice in the Pierre Hotel (side note: designer Tory Burch has an absolutely nuts apartment here) in honor of Christian Louboutin‘s twentieth anniversary of breaking ankles and bank accounts with his red soled stunners and the release of his new book. Plenty of high profile guests were in the house, but my favorites were of course Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and the Olsen twins.

Since I usually think Blake looks like an American princess, I’m not thrilled with her tightDolce & Gabbana get-up and slightly messy tresses. Honey, I get it. Being in a relationship can be distracting — especially when you’re visiting your man in Boston all the time. But let’s cap it right here, OK? You know, before you’re growing out your armpit hair.

Anyway, someone caption this picture please. Mr. Louboutin is just basking in the glory of Blake and Mary-Kate and Ashley, who are on their posing game as usual. Ugh, I die! Here’s to red soles, people. Where would we be without them?