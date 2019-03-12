‘Captain Marvel’s’ Post-Credits Scenes Contained So Many Easter Eggs

Any Marvel fan knows that the cinematic universe is known for its post-credits scenes, which often have clues and spoilers for the franchise’s next movies. With the release of Captain Marvel, of course, fans are wondering: What were Captain Marvel‘s post-credits scenes and what do they mean for Avengers: Endgame? (For those who haven’t seen Captain Marvel, click out now because this post will include spoilers. For those who have seen it, read on.)

Let’s start with what the post-credits scenes were. The first scene perhaps held the most clues about Avengers: Endgame. The scene was with the four remaining Avengers—Captain America, Black Widow, the Hulk and War Machine—after Thanos’s population-halving snap. The scene starts with the Avengers watching a holographic count of the world’s population decreasing before the camera pans to a pager (which for those who have seen Captain Marvel will know is a direct connection to the titular hero.) The pager’s battery is dead and no longer sending a signal, but the Avengers can reboot it and send the page again. They debate on whether or not to do this before Black Widow makes an executive decision do so, curious about who’s on the receiving end. “I want to know who’s on the end of that thing,” she says.

Right as she says that a longer-haired Captain Marvel appears behind her and asks, “Where’s Fury?” Fans will remember that at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Fury sends a signal to Captain Marvel right before he disappears. What is Captain Marvel‘s role in the Avengers? We’re not sure, but from what we see in her movie, she’s powerful in a way we haven’t seen in the Marvel universe so far and can definitely take on Thanos.

The second post-credits scene is of Goose, a cat which is revealed in Captain Marvel to be a Flerken, an alien species with huge tentacles that come out of its mouth and devour anything in its path. Before the end of Captain Marvel, Goose swallows the Tesseract, a blue box, to keep it away from the villainous Star Force. The postcredits scene sees Goose on Nick Fury’s desk gagging before he eventually vomits the Tesseract with a ton of saliva. It’s unclear when Goose’s vomiting happens, but Marvel fans will know that the Tesseract plays an important part in the franchise. The Tesseract is the container for the Space stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, that allows the user to create portals that allow them to travel anywhere in the universe. The Tesseract was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos takes it from Loki and crushes it, allowing him to access the Space Stone.

We don’t know what’s going to happen in Avengers: Endgame, but these clues from Captain Marvel‘s post-credits scenes definitely have us thinking.