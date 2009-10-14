Captain Lou Albano Dies at Age 76

Former wrestling legend Captain Lou Albano passed away today at the age of 76. Cause of death however has not been disclosed.

While Captain Lou Albano is known for his achievements in the World Wrestling Entertainment ring, he was later heralded for his successful management of champion wrestlers in the 1970s.

For some of us, Captain Lou Albano is more recognizable for his cameo appearance in Cyndi Lauper‘s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Below watch Albano’s role as Cyndi Lauper’s chauvinistic father:

Cindy Lauper – Girls Just ‘W’ Have Fun –

by Sunskynet

Albano went on to appear in other acting roles which included several episodes of the television series, Miami Vice and later the 1989 voice of Mario in, The Super Mario Brothers Super Show.