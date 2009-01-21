(capsule) NY: Change, they say, is inevitable.

Photo: Mark Iantosca

It’s Trade Show season and while the SC crew was living it up at Sundance, I was doing my market rounds. I’m so glad I did because I had time to stop in to see Joy Fair (one of my besties) and the BPMW crew at their much talked about show, (capsule). And although this show is mostly menswear, there are a few key lines that carry women’s that are worth checking out.

(capsule) is a highly-edited collection of fashions most directional designers all under one beautiful roof. I say beautiful because the show is held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation center on the Lower East Side. I say beautiful because the show is not held in football field size convention centers that feel never-ending and are filled to the brim with market vomit.

If you do one thing today, stop by the (capsule) trade show and get a dose of fresh, young talent and independent, spirited designers in premium street wear and lifestyle brands.

I’m not a buyer but here are my market picks from the floor:

Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair – Dramatic tailoring and a breath of fresh air. My first pick.

LNA – When it comes to tee shirts, this is the one line I look for in stores.

Maiden Noir – Growing up, I spent my summers in Seattle where this line is from. This is what I would dress my boyfriend in if he let me.

Penfield – When it comes to outerwear, there is no reason to look any further.

Spring Court – The true original.

Timo. – A StyleCaster family friend. Timo creates a beautiful line of progressive neckwear.

Tsovet – Time never looked so good.

Velour – Hello Sweden.

We were able to capture some amazing street style at the show today. Stay tuned for those images from Mark Iantosca, our StyleCaster photographer.