Capsule Collection

For industry insiders, the Capsule trade show is one of the biggest events of the year. Hundreds of labels flock to the shows in Paris, New York, and Las Vegas to show off their new wares and drum up excitement for their brands.

Since Capsule itself is for industry only, Superfuture has arranged a (capsule) Neighborhood Network of local shops who will be offering special discounts from July 17-21.

One of the more exciting shops on the list is Gargyle. The LES haven has teamed up with ByKenyan for a five-day “Prop-Up Shop” styled by Kenyan Lewis.

Lewis has prop styled and set designed for clients like Earnest Sewn, Corpus Clothing, V Magazine, Ralph Lauren Japan, Repetto Paris, and Malin & Goetz.

For a taste of his style, take a look at his home shot for The Selby. Amazing, right?