Capricorn, Your September Horoscope Predicts A Secret Lover

Brace yourself, Capricorn, because you’re about to be launched into a fascinating, adventure-filled month! Your Capricorn horoscope for September 2020 begins with the sun surging through your spontaneous ninth house of expansion, opening your mind and granting you the chance to infuse your perspective with something far more worldly. Get out of town, learn new things and meet new people! When the Virgo new moon lands in your ninth house on September 17, you might just renew your faith in humanity and begin a commitment to higher learning.

However, the month begins with a Pisces full moon on September 2, activating your third house of communication. This will send power and electricity to your mind, inspiring you to study and learn about subjects that pique your interest. It will also leave you feeling far more energized and extraverted, making you feeling eager to express your opinions and dive into intellectually stimulating conversations.

Everything you learn will serve you so well in your career this month, as brainiac Mercury enters your 10th house of reputation on September 5, pushing you to take your ambitions more seriously and talk your way up to promotions. Even though you’re loving all this success, you’re not interested in getting attention from just anybody (at least in matters of love). You’re interested in winning the heart of someone special, because when Venus—planet of love—activates your intimate eighth house of deeper connection, it ignites a relationship that’s marked by secret exchanges and a passion that’s impossible to contain. Follow your heart, Capricorn.

Emotions will continue to run wild when Mars—planet of conflict and war—stations retrograde in your fourth house of home and family on September 9. You may feel frustrated with your living space during this time, pushing you to finally be honest about all the ways your roommate has been bugging you. Just be cautious when engaging in sensitive conversations, Capricorn, as you may be taking things too personally.