Capricorn, Your October Horoscope Predicts Some Major Career Moves

This month, you’re embracing what a badass you can be, Capricorn! After all, you’re making some serious career moves, as predicted in your Capricorn October 2021 horoscope. When the new moon takes place on October 6, it will activate your 10th house of reputation and social status, encouraging you to climb the ladder in whatever field you desire.

While you may be making waves in the public sector, you’ll likely be embracing more privacy in your love life by October 7. This is when Venus will shimmer in your 12th house of spirituality, tapping into your desire for a connection that’s felt deep in the heart. You may even be craving more alone time than usual, because self-love is equally important! Although this period may feel quiet, you may feel a surprising surge of intensity by October 9. As Mercury and Mars form a conjunction, you may find it hard to suppress your competitive urges. Remember to pick your battles wisely!

Trust that your achievements will shine all on their own when the sun will form a trine with Jupiter on October 5. This trine will help you attract opportunities that challenge you and simulate you (and make you a whole lot of money in the process). And by the time Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 18, you may feel more confident in your ability to choose the right opportunities and make a solid commitment to the ideal career path.

The energy will begin to shift by October 20. This is when the full moon will light a candle in your fourth house of home and family, revealing what truly lies behind closed doors. The cosmos are reminding you to nurture your personal life, because after a long day’s work, you deserve a beautiful place to rest and beautiful people to celebrate with.

Scorpio season begins on October 23, making you crave more social interaction. You may feel inspired to join a new community, network or simply set aside more time with your group of friends! However, as the sun squares off with Saturn on October 30, you may be reminded that not everyone has your best interests at heart. If people are bringing in chaos instead of peace of mind, it may be a sign to set firmer boundaries.