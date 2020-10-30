Capricorn, Your November Horoscope Says You’re (Finally) Leaving The Friend Zone

You’re tapping into your leadership abilities this month, Capricorn! Scorpio season activates your 11th house of community, bringing you closer to your social circle and inspiring you to work together to make beautiful things happen. In your Capricorn November 2020 horoscope, everyone is looking to you and waiting on your guidance, so make sure you facilitate kindness, cooperation and togetherness amongst your group. When communicative Mercury enters your friendship-oriented 11th house on November 10, you’ll be surprised by just how many new people you meet. Introduce yourself to someone and be open-minded about their differences. You never know who will inspire you.

If you’ve been experiencing issues at home or problems within your family dynamic, you’re in luck, because things are about to get a whole lot easier. Warrior Mars has been retrograde in your fourth house of roots, and on November 13, it will finally station direct. This will encourage you to finally tackle what’s been causing you so much stress. Has your home felt uncomfortable? Has your personal life been taking up way too much energy? Let it all go one step at a time, Capricorn.

You won’t be focusing on these stressors for too long, because November is a month that just keeps on moving. A new moon in your 11th house of hopes and wishes takes place on November 15, helping you zero in on something you’ve always wanted. This is not the time to think small, Capricorn. You’re receiving so much help in unexpected places, so go after your wildest dreams and trust that when you jump, the universe will catch you. Pay attention to who you meet, because when romantic Venus enters your 11th house on November 21, a friendship could turn into something more. Prepare for platonic love to turn into passion!