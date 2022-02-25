Capricorn, Your March Horoscope Urges You To Speak Up

Your intellectual proclivities are tingling this month, and you’re in the mood to learn everything there is to know about everything. After all, your Capricorn March 2022 horoscope begins with a beautiful opportunity to engage in social discourse and study topics that matter to you. On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will rise in your third house of communication, encouraging you to speak your mind!

Your desire to learn more will reach new heights by March 3, when Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn. This will encourage you to tap into your power, but remember—power can corrupt when kept unchecked, so keep your intentions in mind.

By March 5, you might have a conversation that changes everything for the better. This is when the sun will join forces with Jupiter in Pisces, bringing your mind another surge of power. Imagine everything you’ll be able to solve, analyze and interpret when your brain is producing such brilliant results. And as Venus and Mars join forces in your second house of money on March 6, you may even discover new ways to bring in more cash. This could also be the moment you make a purchase you’ve been lusting after.

By March 18, you may see your situation through a new set of eyes. As the Full Moon in Virgo rushes through your expansive and open-minded ninth house, you may realize that you’ve been focusing too much on the details and not enough on the way they all come together to form the big picture.

This month will be a busy one, but by March 20, things will start slowing down. As the sun enters your fourth house of home and family, you may need to return to your sacred space to regroup. But just because you’re resting doesn’t mean you’re not being productive—rest in an integral part of the energetic process.

If money stress begins to creep in by March 28, don’t let it disrupt your resolve. As Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius, you may feel like your reality is falling short of your idea of luxury, but that’s only because you’re forgetting to appreciate all that you already have.