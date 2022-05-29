Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*.

In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might even stumble upon an colorful idea that has the potential to be a masterpiece. You may even start crushing on someone who shows you a good time; someone who acts as your muse! And when Mercury enters your productive sixth house on June 13, you’ll be able to take all the inspo you’ve been absorbing and flesh it all out with your due diligence. After all, it takes discipline for a painter to return to the easel day after day.

However, when a full moon in Sagittarius surges through your 12th house of spirituality, you may feel the need to withdraw from reality and immerse yourself in your own little world. Give yourself the solitude you need to process everything you’ve been carrying. You’ve reached the end of a journey and it’s time to write your epilogue!

Once the summer solstice takes place on June 21, you may start feeling far more social and much more interested in the beauty of getting to know someone. As the sun showers its light on your seventh house of allies, romantic partners and close friends, you’re remembering the dance that exists between two people who care about each other! And as Venus begins nurturing your selfless sixth house on June 22, you may find that your ability to make life easier for someone else might be the greatest thing you can offer. Where can you lend a helping hand?

On June 28, the sun in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in your heartfelt fourth house, you may find that your attempts to connect with others only brings more compassion to your personal life. The more you give, the more you get! And when a new moon in Cancer rushes through your seventh house of partnerships, it may mark the beginning of a whole new chapter in a relationship. It may even be the moment you meet your next beau!