Capricorn, Your July Horoscope Is About Revamping Your Relationships

As your Capricorn July 2021 horoscope begins, you may find yourself dealing with a bit of a power struggle. As Venus forms an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—on July 6, you may feel as though you and your partner are struggling to gain control over the relationship. Remember—an energetic imbalance only breeds resentment. Try working on how you can become equals rather than adversaries.

Luckily, you have a powerful opportunity to revamp your relationships when the new moon nurtures your harmonious seventh house on July 9. This new moon will encourage you to improve your current partnerships, become a better partner and choose relationships that are better-suited to your needs going forward. Relationships are by no means easy, but by breaking away from any toxic cycles, you’re already doing so much of the work!

Your communication abilities will receive a major boost by July 12, when Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter. Not only will you be able to overcome misunderstandings with ease, but your talents as a conversationalist will reach new heights, putting you in a beautiful position to network and make new friends. As the sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 15, these conversations may become way more intuitive and emotional, proving that opening your heart and letting someone in can be the most exhilarating experience!

However, by the time Leo season begins on July 22, you may be thinking more deeply about where you’re headed in life. As the sun moves into your eighth house of merged energies, you may start thinking more about how you invest your time and love. Work on letting go of prospects that are no longer helping you grow and commit instead to a future that’s worth your time.

As the full moon radiates throughout your second house of money on July 23, you may be starting with the basics, such as reconsidering your financial goals and the ways in which you manage your funds. Money may not grow on trees, but you can certainly make your money grow by being smarter with it!

By the time the month ends, you may be tapping into your more adventurous side. After all, on July 29, Mars will fire up your expansive ninth house, encouraging you to study new things and remain open to new experiences. There’s a first time for everything!