Capricorn, Your January Horoscope Wants You to Love Who You’re Becoming

Get ready, because Capricorn season is officially in session! You’re the star of your Capricorn January 2022 horoscope, because this month is about looking in the mirror and reconnecting with yourself. On January 2, a new moon in Capricorn will send thunder into your heart, tapping into your potential and your desire to change for the better.

However, Venus is still retrograding through Capricorn and will continue to do so until January 29. This retrograde has revealed the ways in which your identity may not necessary align with the person you’re becoming. This may inspire you to do a makeover, but making a permanent change to your look is risky! Instead, experiment with yourself on a smaller scale before you commit to something major.

The need to “find” yourself may become start to feel more urgent by January 14. This is when Mercury will station retrograde in your luxurious second house, tempting you to solve your identity crisis by spending. However, the high of making a purchase always wears off eventually, so give yourself time to grow before you resort to swiping a credit card. When Mercury re-enters Capricorn on January 25, expressing yourself and communicating your truth may feel like a challenge, but stop overthinking it. Take things one step at a time!

A significant shift in your relationships may unfold by January 17. This is when the full moon showers your seventh house of partnerships with light, encouraging you to let someone’s actions speak for themselves. Focus on the people who matter to you and settle for nothing less than the respect you deserve.

You may start to feel more stable once Aquarius season begins on January 19. As the sun moves into your grounded second house, you’re coming to terms with what you have and what you’re capable of doing! It may be wise to take things slow—but when Mars enters Capricorn on January 24, you’ll want everything to happen fast. Remember, great things take patience!

This Mercury retrograde will bring up some uncomfortable revelations for you by January 28. As Mercury and Pluto join forces in Capricorn, your past may come back to haunt you, but that’s OK! The month ends with an opportunity to believe in yourself instead of slipping back into old patterns. You’ve got this, Cap!