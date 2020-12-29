Capricorn, Your January 2021 Horoscope Predicts A Month Of Creative Self-Expression

January is the month you’ve been waiting for, Capricorn. After a long and hard year, you’re about to have some fun and you’ve definitely earned it! Passionate Mars activates your creative, artistic fifth house on January 6, driving your desire to express yourself and get reacquainted with your inner chid. Play around, color outside the lines and let your imagination run wild, because your Capricorn January 2021 horoscope is all about having a good time.

However, you’re still a Capricorn, which means you still want to remain focused on your goals. On January 8, brainy Mercury will enter your practical second house of finances, which will give you a pragmatic perspective as you rethink your relationship with money. When affectionate Venus sends magic to your first house of the self on January 8, you’ll soak up self-love and enjoy all the extra attention everyone is giving you. It’s also a beautiful time to rethink the way you look; why not try a new hairstyle or spice up your usual outfits?

You’re really thinking hard about the person you’re becoming this month, especially by January 13, when the new moon will enchant your first house of the self, inspiring you to work on self-improvement and becoming the person you’ve always wanted to be. As much as you want to have fun, reality will eventually start to set in, revealing how much work still needs to be done before you can feel fully satisfied.

Luckily, your definition of “satisfaction” will also undergoing some exciting changes. After Aquarius season begins and sends power to your second house of self-worth on January 19, you can expect random bursts of creative insight to feed your ego and your confidence. Give yourself time, space and leeway to just let your creativity take you wherever it wants to take you.

Unfortunately, the month ends on a heavy note. On January 29, the full moon will rush through your eighth house of rebirth, encouraging you to emotionally let go of your past and embrace the strength that comes with leaving something that you’ve outgrown behind.

Also, be extra mindful of what you do with your money come January 30—Mercury will retrograde through your second house of finances, which may cause unhealthy spending habits to resurface. Use it as an opportunity to acknowledge the problem and handle it once and for all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Capricorn Necklace

Wear your sign on your sweater (or sweatshirt) during Cap season with this cute Zodiac necklace.