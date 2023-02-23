Capricorn—Your March Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Tackle Your Goals Without Hesitation

Scroll To See More Images

Well, sea-goats, with Saturn—your ruling planet—entering a new zodiac sign this month, an important new chapter is about to begin for you. According to your Capricorn horoscope for March 2023, this change will have.a huge influence on your day-to-day activities and thought processes.

Saturn—planet of boundaries and restrictions—will be moving into your third house of communication on March 7, ushering in a new kind of mental pressure. You want to expand your mind in concrete and useful ways, minimizing idle conversation as a “waste of time.” In fact, you may feel a great pressure to plan your time meticulously, overwhelmed by the disruptions of acquaintances and colleagues, errands, and other daily occurrences. Just remember, this sense of urgency and worry is all in your head, you don’t need to feel plagued that you aren’t doing enough. In the end, the information you obtain in this cycle will help you to gain a greater understanding about yourself and the world.

On March 17, love planet Venus sends positive vibes to stoic and distant Saturn, melting cold hearts and filling you with a greater need for intimacy. You are looking for true, serious love, not the kind that springs up one season and dies with another. It’s possible you could strike up a new relationship, perhaps with someone older and wiser or at least with a serious disposition. Still, this is not the time for companionship for the sake of companionship. If you see the writing on the wall when it comes to your relationship, you are ready to calmly and rationally take the steps that are needed to end things. With these planet’s working together, love is passionate, loyal, grounded and cooperative. You can forgive and resolve conflicts whenever possible.

Near the end of the month, Mars—planet of power and action—forms a favorable aspect with Saturn and gives you a burst of energy to complete any task with efficiency and discipline. Now, you are primed for working on the things you are passionate about. It’s possible that you may find real results in your business dealings. You’re reliable and dedicated in your private and public life. This is a great time to commit in your business and/or romantic partnerships. Don’t shy away from this new cycle, Capricorn, breath through the growth and let the people you love support you!