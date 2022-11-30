Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You

Scroll To See More Images

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long.

However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel a serious desire to avoid your problems by escaping from reality. If you’re feeling the need to dissociate and pretend everything is fine, you’re not alone. However, the full moon in Gemini on December 7 will snap you out of your reverie, launching a cosmic rocket through your sixth house of productivity and proactiveness. Although you may be feeling highly spiritual, it’s important to remember that you’re still living on planet Earth and you still have a body. Treat it like a temple.

As soon as Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your fourth house of home and family on December 20, you may feel even more inspired to nourish your well-being and make yourself feel more safe and emotionally protected. If you’re paying rent every month, you might as well make your house a place you actually want to hang out in!

Capricorn season begins on December 21, which represents a major shift in energy. As the sun activates your first house of the self, you’ll be the epitome of coming out of your cage and doing just fine. Everyone has been wondering where you’ve been and what you’ve been up to, and when you’re ready to come out of hiding, the world will be clamoring to get to know the new and improved you.

A new moon in Capricorn takes place on December 23, furthering your commitment to furthering yourself and strengthening your self-image. The way you see yourself often has a direct tie to the person you become. If you’re seeing yourself in too critical of a light, how will you be able to give yourself room to grow? Talk yourself up, Capricorn. You’re way too much of a bad ass not to!

Self-love rituals will come in handy when Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This could involve some deep inner reflection as you review the person you used to be and how they compare to the person you are now. What can an old version of yourself teach you about your life now? Ask yourself for the wisdom you already have, because it’s lying dormant and waiting to be reawakened.