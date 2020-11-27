Capricorn, Your December Horoscope Predicts Hard Endings & New Beginnings

Cap, the beginning of December could leave you feeling like you’re living in a dream world (or walking through Jello). After all, the sun will be transiting your mystical 12th house of the subconscious, bringing you closer to the spirit and freeing you from the pain of your ego. Your Capricorn December 2020 horoscope offers a powerful opportunity to tend to your emotional wounds. Healing is a wonderful thing! However, it’s also a messy process, dear Capricorn.

And when a solar eclipse dawns in your spiritual 12th house, that process will only intensify. This solar eclipse represents the turning of a page and the beginning of a new chapter. However, this new beginning could feel more like you’re coming to terms with an ending. Prepare to feel like you’re unburdening yourself from all that you’ve been carrying. It’s over and done with; there’s no reason to hold onto the past anymore.

Your love life will feel a lot less flashy come December 14, when loving Venus slips into your secretive 12th house. However, flashy does not mean nonexistent, Capricorn. Instead of posting pictures of your new boo on social media, you might feel more like keeping your budding romance on the DL. No shame in that! In fact, it allows you to get closer without prying eyes getting in the way.

Luckily, you won’t feel this sleepy for long, because on December 21, Capricorn season begins! Prepare to feel like you’re waking up from a long strange dream and exploring the world with a burst of energy. You may even feel like making a change that reflects the person you’re becoming, whether that change is as small as a new haircut or a declaration to all your loved ones.

However, December 21 is also when inhibiting Saturn and free-flowing Jupiter connect in your second house of finances. This represents a major turning point in your financial state, which could leave you feeling as though you need more than what you have. It’s time to return to the drawing board and reconsider your spending habits. Save up for something meaningful!

When a full moon in your partnership-oriented descendent takes place on December 29, it could bring you so much closer to someone you care about. In fact, there might even be a moment that seals the deal, setting your love and commitment to each other in stone.