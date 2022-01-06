StyleCaster
Share

Capricorns, Here Are All the Celebrities Who Have the Same Sign as You

What's hot
StyleCaster

Capricorns, Here Are All the Celebrities Who Have the Same Sign as You

by
Capricorn Celebrities
Photo: AP Images. Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

The GOATs. Capricorn celebrities include Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton and more stars born in late December and early January.

Capricorn is the 10th of 12 astrological signs in the zodiac, originating from the constellation of Capricornus, a horned goat. According to Horoscope.com, Capricorns, who are born between December 22 and January 19, are often smart, hardworking and in control of their destiny. “Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life—no excuses,” the site reads. “Capricorns may get a reputation as stubborn, but they simply know what they want, and also know how they wish other people would behave.”

The site also calls Capricorns “natural rule-followers” who “thrive on order and love strict rules, hierarchies and set ways to do things.” However, that doesn’t mean that Capricorns are stuck in box. “They prefer when they have strict boundaries to constrain against—free reign can make them feel paralyzed by choice,” the site reads. “A Capricorn might stress themselves out trying to do everything perfectly—a Capricorn may feel like they must present a home-cooked meal every day, and would never admit to doing drive-thru or takeout. Capricorns believe presentation is everything, and their homes are usually Insta-worthy. A Capricorn sometimes is overly focused on what things look like, instead of how things feel, which could cause them to feel stifled and unhappy.”

In terms of relationships, Horoscope.com reports that Capricorns are “loyal friends” and ones to “dive into a relationship like a job,” knowing that “hard work” is what makes bonds as “strong as possible.” The site reads, “Capricorn signs are loyal friends, and have a funny and sly sense of humor when you get to know them—it is fun drawing them out of their shells.” Horoscope.com continues, “In love, Capricorn is a true partner, who is laser-focused on helping their partner find success and happiness. A Capricorn will dive into a relationship like a job, and believes that hard work can help make a bond as strong as possible. While sometimes a romantic conversation may veer toward feeling a bit like a board meeting, especially with action items and improvement plans, but if you roll with it, they have a point: Your bond will be stronger.

So who are Capricorn celebrities? BTS’ V, Blue Ivy Carter, LeBron James and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are a few of the famous names who are Capricorns. Read on for our full list of Capricorn celebrities ahead.

Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Birthday: December 22, 1945

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: December 24, 1971

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Birthday: December 24, 1974

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Birthday: December 26, 1971

Kit Harington

Kit Harington

Image: Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP.

Birthday: December 26, 1986

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: December 27, 1995

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Image: Ian West/PA.

Birthday: December 28, 1954

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Birthday: December 28, 1973

John Legend

John Legend

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images.

Birthday: December 28, 1978 

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image: AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith.

Birthday: December 30, 1984

BTS’ V

BTS V

Image: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man.

Birthday: December 30, 1995

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK Jisoo

Image: Sipa via AP Images.

January 3, 1995

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Birthday: January 5, 1975

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton

Image: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP.

Birthday: January 5, 1946

Katie Couric

Katie Kouric

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Birthday: January 7, 1957

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter

Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP.

Birthday: January 7, 2012

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.

Birthday: January 9, 1982

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Birthday: January 11, 1971

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik

Image: Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 12, 1993

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 13, 1977

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 13, 1990

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Birthday: January 13, 1961

Regina King

Regina King

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 15, 1971

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 16, 1980

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

Image: Matrix / MediaPunch /IPX.

Birthday: January 17, 1962

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama

Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Birthday: January 17, 1964

Betty White

Betty White

Image: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch /IPX.

Birthday: January 17, 1922

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel

Image: Parisa Afsahi/Sipa USA.

Birthday: January 17, 1980

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Image: zz/Quasar/STAR MAX/IPx.

Birthday: January 19, 1946

"The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need"

Image: Courtesy of Taylor Trade Publishing.

The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfolk

'The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever… $12.79
Buy Now

For more about astrology, read Joanne Martin Woolfolk’s 2012 book, The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need. The book, which has sold more than 700,000 copies across the world, is a complete guide to Sun signs, Moon signs, Ascending signs, the placement of Planets in Houses and the newest discoveries in astrology. The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need is also filled with advice on health, money, lifestyle and romance, as well as provides an in-depth look at the compatibility between each zodiac sign—144 combinations in total. The book also offers advice with dealing with the negative aspects of each sign and provides a closer look at the emotional needs of each sign, as well as the history and mythology of astrology. The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need is a must-read for anyone obsessed with the cosmos.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

New Entertainment Newsletter

Tags:
share