Capricorns, Here Are All the Celebrities Who Have the Same Sign as You

Scroll To See More Images

The GOATs. Capricorn celebrities include Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton and more stars born in late December and early January.

Capricorn is the 10th of 12 astrological signs in the zodiac, originating from the constellation of Capricornus, a horned goat. According to Horoscope.com, Capricorns, who are born between December 22 and January 19, are often smart, hardworking and in control of their destiny. “Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life—no excuses,” the site reads. “Capricorns may get a reputation as stubborn, but they simply know what they want, and also know how they wish other people would behave.”

The site also calls Capricorns “natural rule-followers” who “thrive on order and love strict rules, hierarchies and set ways to do things.” However, that doesn’t mean that Capricorns are stuck in box. “They prefer when they have strict boundaries to constrain against—free reign can make them feel paralyzed by choice,” the site reads. “A Capricorn might stress themselves out trying to do everything perfectly—a Capricorn may feel like they must present a home-cooked meal every day, and would never admit to doing drive-thru or takeout. Capricorns believe presentation is everything, and their homes are usually Insta-worthy. A Capricorn sometimes is overly focused on what things look like, instead of how things feel, which could cause them to feel stifled and unhappy.”

In terms of relationships, Horoscope.com reports that Capricorns are “loyal friends” and ones to “dive into a relationship like a job,” knowing that “hard work” is what makes bonds as “strong as possible.” The site reads, “Capricorn signs are loyal friends, and have a funny and sly sense of humor when you get to know them—it is fun drawing them out of their shells.” Horoscope.com continues, “In love, Capricorn is a true partner, who is laser-focused on helping their partner find success and happiness. A Capricorn will dive into a relationship like a job, and believes that hard work can help make a bond as strong as possible. While sometimes a romantic conversation may veer toward feeling a bit like a board meeting, especially with action items and improvement plans, but if you roll with it, they have a point: Your bond will be stronger.

So who are Capricorn celebrities? BTS’ V, Blue Ivy Carter, LeBron James and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are a few of the famous names who are Capricorns. Read on for our full list of Capricorn celebrities ahead.

Diane Sawyer

Birthday: December 22, 1945

Ricky Martin

Birthday: December 24, 1971

Ryan Seacrest

Birthday: December 24, 1974

Jared Leto

Birthday: December 26, 1971

Kit Harington

Birthday: December 26, 1986

Timothée Chalamet

Birthday: December 27, 1995

Denzel Washington

Birthday: December 28, 1954

Seth Meyers

Birthday: December 28, 1973

John Legend

Birthday: December 28, 1978

LeBron James

Birthday: December 30, 1984

BTS’ V

Birthday: December 30, 1995

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

January 3, 1995

Bradley Cooper

Birthday: January 5, 1975

Diane Keaton

Birthday: January 5, 1946

Katie Couric

Birthday: January 7, 1957

Blue Ivy Carter

Birthday: January 7, 2012

Kate Middleton

Birthday: January 9, 1982

Mary J. Blige

Birthday: January 11, 1971

Zayn Malik

Birthday: January 12, 1993

Orlando Bloom

Birthday: January 13, 1977

Liam Hemsworth

Birthday: January 13, 1990

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Birthday: January 13, 1961

Regina King

Birthday: January 15, 1971

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Birthday: January 16, 1980

Jim Carrey

Birthday: January 17, 1962

Michelle Obama

Birthday: January 17, 1964

Betty White

Birthday: January 17, 1922

Zooey Deschanel

Birthday: January 17, 1980

Dolly Parton

Birthday: January 19, 1946

For more about astrology, read Joanne Martin Woolfolk’s 2012 book, The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need. The book, which has sold more than 700,000 copies across the world, is a complete guide to Sun signs, Moon signs, Ascending signs, the placement of Planets in Houses and the newest discoveries in astrology. The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need is also filled with advice on health, money, lifestyle and romance, as well as provides an in-depth look at the compatibility between each zodiac sign—144 combinations in total. The book also offers advice with dealing with the negative aspects of each sign and provides a closer look at the emotional needs of each sign, as well as the history and mythology of astrology. The Only Astrology Book You’ll Ever Need is a must-read for anyone obsessed with the cosmos.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.