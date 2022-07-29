Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life

If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting.

As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that feelings can chance when you least expect it. If you’re struggling against the monotony of your dating life, it’s time to change things up! In fact, as Venus in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9, there’s a strong chance that passion may pave the way for romantic drama. Although there may be strong feelings involved, there needs to be a line that never gets crossed. If your boundaries aren’t respected, it’s time to reinforce them. And if you find yourself pushing the limit, it may be wise to keep yourself in check.

When a full moon in Aquarius spins through your second house of self worth on August 11, it will remind you who you are, what you value and what you stand for. It’s time to take ownership of what belongs to you, because you don’t have to share with someone who would never be willing share with you. Make sure your needs are taken care of first, Cap!

However, as Mars forms a trine with Pluto in Capricorn on August 14, it will pave the way for a much deeper understanding of intimacy, self-expression and of course, love. It’s time to refill your creative tank, because it’s *this* close to running on empty. Do things that renew your inspiration and reawaken your penchant for romance. After all, life is too short to continue your days feeling unsatisfied. And as Venus forms a trine with Jupiter in your third house of communication on August 18, it will remind you to make your feelings known. Speak your intentions into the universe, because you might be surprised by the way the world wants to give you what you ask for!

As a new moon in Virgo brings the month to the finish line on August 27, it will bring you to the edge of so many incredible opportunities to expand your horizons and set yourself free. Planting the seed of something new in your truth-seeking ninth house, this next chapter of your life is all about living it to the fullest. Get every last bang for your buck, Cap.