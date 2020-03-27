Your Capricorn April Horoscope Is Here & It Calls For A Little Home Improvement

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Capricorn horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Capricorn.

With the sun in your 4th house, this April will bring energy to your physical and emotional homes. This might include real estate deals, moving house, or remodeling your space. Given that the current state of things calls for all of us to spend more time at home right now, this is an especially great time to double-down on efforts to create the most functional (and hellooo, cozy!) space possible.

To that end, follow your instincts. That big home project you were putting off until things slowed down at work? You have the time now! Immerse yourself in it. Deep cleaning, reorganizing and Marie Kondo-ing are all healthy coping methods that will pay you ten times over in their functionality—and we all know that’s your thing, Cappy.

April allows for great opportunity to look at another type of home as well—memories of your childhood, and all its highs and lows. Our upbringing creates our emotional house, the place we go to that impacts how we cope with trauma or hard times. The sun will bring light to the maladaptive ways you cope with stress (self-isolating, drinking, rigid schedules and impossible expectations, negative self-talk, etc.) and help you find different, kinder ways to deal with the hard stuff.

Stay strong, Capricorn, and love yourself—might I suggest a red lip to get you feeling fierce? How you present yourself to the world this month will determine how you thrive. I hope you choose to view your April positively, and then make it a reality.

