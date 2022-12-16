Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion

Scroll To See More Images

Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice.

You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a Capricorn or a Capricorn rising. When Saturn—your ruling planet—enters Pisces on March 7, it will rework your third house of communication and close friends for the next two years. This transit will encourage you to speak your mind with integrity and take responsibility for what you say (and what you don’t say). When Pluto leaves behind Capricorn on March 23, it will enter your second house of self-worth, where it will transform your finances and your confidence over the courser of the next 20 years. Prepare for high-stakes gambles, because lots of money will come and lots will go. Learn how to build your wealth, not just how to spend it. When Mars enters Cancer on March 23, it will bring your attention to lingering conflicts in your seventh house of partnerships. Everyone argues from time to time; however, not all arguments are worth having.

You may find yourself moving to a new place or welcoming a new family member by April 20. This is when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries will shake up your fourth house of home and hearth, forcing you to embrace a new era in your personal life. And as a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Scorpio blasts through your 11th house of community and extended networks, you may find yourself establishing a stronger connection with your colleagues and followers.

This year has the potential to be highly romantic and intensely creative. Jupiter in Taurus will bring abundance to your fifth house of pleasure and self-expression on May 16, encouraging you to indulge in the act of putting yourself out there and being loved for it. However, as Jupiter immediately squares off with your prideful second house, you may have to get over your stage fright and overcome your self-consciousness first.

The North Node of Destiny enters Aries on July 17, encouraging you to strengthen your family dynamic and return to your roots. Fall back in love with your home. Instead of making excuses, take matters into your own hands and start manifesting the personal life you’ve always wanted. However, Venus in Leo will also station retrograde in your eighth house of intimacy from July 22 to September 3, forcing you to work through trust issues and break free from toxic patterns in your love life.

As a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra lays down the groundwork for a new beginning in your career sector on October 14, you may find yourself letting go of certain responsibilities and work-related engagements. You’re ready to create space for a new era in your professional life. In fact, as a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus sends heart-eyes to your creative fifth house on October 28, you may reach the end of 2023 ready to throw caution to the wind and pursue your passions. Go for it, Cap!