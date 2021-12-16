Capricorn, Your 2022 Horoscope Shows Just How Much You’ve Grown

2021 was out of control, Cap. But your Capricorn 2022 horoscope is filled with some much-needed good news! After all, Jupiter and Saturn spent last year revamping your second house of stability, helping you build stronger self-esteem and an even stronger handle on your finances. It also forced you to rethink your sense of self and demand what you deserve.

There’ll be even more where that came from in 2022! Below, check out an in-depth look at what to expect this year in terms of love, career and your relationship with yourself.

Love

As the year begins, you may be struggling to believe in romance. Venus will be retrograding through Capricorn until the tail end of January, bringing up many of the complications that seem to arise in your relationships. This retrograde will also shine a light on your levels of self-love—because knowing how awesome you are means settling for nothing less than awesome relationships!

All of this confidence-building will be well worth it, because by mid-February, Venus will join together with Mars, making you feel sexier than ever! Let someone dote on you, Cap. You deserve to be courted.

Career

As the year begins, you may be sorting through some bewildering financial challenges. As of mid-January, Mercury will retrograde through your second house of money, bringing up the spending habits and accounting issues that still require your attention. If the numbers aren’t adding up, it’s time to rethink the way you budget.

Luckily, that’s only a minor inconvenience compared to the accolades you’re receiving this year. Around early May, Jupiter will start sending prosperity to your 10th house of career, bringing you great luck in your professional dealings. Focus on the projects that matter to you, because the universe will be eager to reward you. Oh, and ask for that promotion. You deserve it!

Self

You’ve worked so hard over the past few years, but 2022 will have you singing a different tune. This year is all about setting aside your need for perfection, and allowing yourself some fun. Once the North Node enters your fifth house of creativity and pleasure during mid-January, you’ll be pulled toward things inspire you.

You’ll also start prioritizing your own joy instead of focusing so much on everyone else’s. Fall under the spell of what 2022 has to offer!