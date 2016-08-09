The New Capelet Top: The Ideal Piece to Wear When You’re On the Fence About Sleeves

A few times a year, I think about buying a cape (in winter, obviously—I’m not insane). They’re dramatic, appealingly old-timey, and automatically more fancy than a plain old coat. But, no—I always manage to stop myself, because my few attempts at actually wearing one out of the house have taught me that they’re one of those items of clothing that I’ll only ever like in theory. I’m never not going to want to put my bag over my shoulder—sorry, capes.

Capelets, on the other hand, are something I dislike in theory (bad memories of the crocheted and sequined versions of decades past) but in practice, can totally get behind.

With their drapey panels of extra fabric, capelet tops have all the breathability of something sleeveless, with the additional advantages of shoulder coverage, party-in-the-back action, and a superhero vibe that’s slightly more work-appropriate than showing up in a full “Suicide Squad” costume. Plus, plenty of them have ruffles, which makes them exceptionally appropriate for summer ’16.

Ahead, shop 15 of the best styles on the market right now, including white cotton poplin versions from newbie brand AMMARA, going-out options from ASOS and Boohoo, and a luxe Delpozo version I’ll be fantasizing about ’till next season.