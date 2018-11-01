There Is Literally Nothing More Dramatic than a Cape Dress

The cape dress is the ultimate power move. Nothing says “I’m opulent AF” like a piece of fabric that flows behind you everywhere you walk. Capes render their wearer angelic, royal and empowered all at once; no other item of clothing invites you to feel like the transcendent superheroine you dreamt of becoming any time someone asked you the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

And the cape dress? It sees what the cape is bringing to the table—and raises it.

There’s no denying it: Wearing a cape is an extra thing to do. It makes you that bitch. (You know, the one who decided to wear a cape to a restaurant or a bar or someone else’s birthday party.)

But a cape dress allows you to eschew responsibility for your cape. It offers an excuse: “I found this dress I really liked, and it happened to come with an attached cape.” You didn’t opt into the cape, you opted into the dress—and the cape came with.

The cape dress allows you to have your cape—and act like a normal, well-adjusted, totally not over-the-top person, too.

Lucky for us, our favorite designers and retailers have come to understand the immense value of cape dresses, and they’re straight-up showering us with them.

Neiman Marcus, ASOS, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks—pretty much every shop available has some kind of cape dress on offer right now. Ahead, our 21 favorites.