32 Excuses to Carry a Canvas Tote Bag Every Damn Day

As I dash out of the house most mornings to walk for work, I grab a plain canvas tote bag from my bedroom cupboard, and stash in my gym clothes, laptop, water bottle, and whatever else I might need for the day (but doesn’t fit in my mini crossbody bag) as I run through the house to the front door. I know it’s not exactly Chanel, but when you’re carrying clothes/makeup/snacks for work, dinner, and the gym, nothing beats a lightweight $5 tote from Etsy.

According to approximately 10,000 cute outfits on Pinterest, I’m hardly the only trend-led 20something who also sees the inimitable utility of a basic tote. And if you ever need a little reassurance that your canvas bag is completely acceptable attire anywhere, any time, just come here and click through 32 next-level street style outfits I found online—all of these women accessorize with a humble tote bag.