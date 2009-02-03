Can’t Dance- Broken Ankle

Lara Stone’s Spring/Summer campaign for John Paul Gaultier has hit the web. As Carol wrote earlier, we at the StyleCaster offices have a major crush on Stone and are all for her burgeoning icon status.

These ads look similar to Daria’s from last season- both shot by Inez & Vinoodh, both featuring a young male dancer, and balletic poses, but Lara’s features the added bonus of a bit of fashion trivia.

Her ankle wrap is not a styling choice, but actually from the rumored fall she took while wearing the infamously high Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte heels for an editorial shoot. Fashion is pain, but it looks great.