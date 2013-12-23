Editors’ Diary: Our Glamorous Afternoon With Marchesa and Canon

We all know that fashion and photography are two things that naturally fit together, so it makes perfect sense that Canon teamed up with Marchesa to launch it’s newest camera—the EOS Rebel SL1—which is basically the same type of SLR camera you see toted around by street style photographers and bloggers, except that it’s the world’s lightest and smallest version. It’s so small, in fact, it can slide easily to a handbag (yes, we tried it!)

To celebrate the launch, two of StyleCaster’s editors were invited to Marchesa’s Manhattan showroom for a day of glamorous dress-up and beauty, followed by a professional photo shoot.

Before we arrived, we were asked to choose three Marchesa gowns we liked and when we got to the showroom they were waiting for us in all their rich, head-turning, embellished glory. We also got to play around with the Canon Rebel, which we used to document our day. If you’ve ever used an SLR camera, you’ll know they’re not always the most nimble creations, so we were pleasantly surprised that the Rebel wasn’t only light as a feather, but also easy-to-use (it features a pretty intuitive layout, and a modern touch-screen interface.)

After snapping pics of our dresses hanging on the racks, we slipped into a dressing room to try them on. Our senior editor Perrie Samotin ended up choosing a navy blue feathered confection worn by Penelope Cruz in 2011, while our Associate Editor Meghan Blalock rocked it in a striking off-the-shoulder number worn by both Nicole Kidman and Georgina Chapman.

After getting dolled up, it was time to start posting for a fashion photographer who shot us using the Canon EOS Rebel, and the results are above. While we know it’s not every day we’re vamping it up in Marchesa gowns and full-on hair and makeup, it’s nice to know an accessible camera has the power to make us look (almost) as glam as Penelope and Nicole!