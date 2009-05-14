Cannes Kicks Off With the Premiere of “Up”

The highly anticipated Cannes International Film Festival began tonight with the premiere of the animated film, Up. Among the celebrities in attendance were Elizabeth Banks in a red Armani Prive gown, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai in Roberto Cavalli, Robin Wright Penn in Elie Saab, the now platinum Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackerman, Asia Argento, and Isabelle Huppert, the event’s jury president.

Stay tuned for more event coverage from the film festival that we wait all year for (no offense, Tribeca).

Tilda Swinton

Robin Wright Penn, Asia Argento, Isabelle Huppert

