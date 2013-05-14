Cannes Film Festival Stats: How Much Lobster Will Be Ordered, How Much Champagne Will Be Served, and More

When we think of the Cannes Film Festival, kicking off tomorrow in the South of France, we tend to think of tried and true hotspots like the Hôtel du Cap. But this year, there’s another destination that’s going to be dragging in A-listers by the boatload: The Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez (pictured above). The newly rebranded hotel hosted a slew of boldface names last year like Alec Baldwin, Naomi Watts, and Eva Longoria, and is poised to do the same during 2013’s events.

In honor of Cannes, the hotel has provided us with a handy infographic (see below) that details exactly how much of everything will be used during the 11 day festivities. Our personal favorite stats? Two tons of lobster and 220 pounds of caviar will be ordered. Yes, you read that right—two tons. Additionally, more than 500 evening dresses will be delivered to guestrooms, which means that some of our favorite starlets like Diane Kruger will be choosing between a variety of gorgeous gowns.



