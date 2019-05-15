Every Must-See Celebrity Look from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Scroll To See More Images

While the Cannes Film Festival is known for showcasing new work from some of the world’s greatest film talent, it’s also become a hotbed of incredible celebrity fashion. Even film festivals like Sundance— which typically boasts myriad swoon-worthy ensembles from celebrities—can’t quite compare to the glamour that is the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, the Cannes Film Festival red carpets might be just as iconic and jaw-dropping as huge awards events like the Oscars and the Grammys. Celebrities step out onto the scene in gorgeous looks that are every bit reminiscent of old Hollywood. (Although, of course, Cannes takes place in France.)

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 25, so there are so many incredible ensembles to see. Events like these—which have myriad red carpets, plenty of stunning celebrities and, of course, glamorous outfits—are my favorite to take in, because you get days of beautiful looks. I like to sit back, relax and let all the fashion inspiration come to me. The glamour is never-ending, and I get so excited to see what all my favorite celebrities wear on the red carpets.

From fan favorites like Selena Gomez and Julianne Moore to absolute icons such as Tilda Swinton and Chloe Sevigny, there is no shortage of amazing celebrity style at Cannes Film Festival. Elle Fanning, specifically (who’s actually on the Cannes jury this year) looked absolutely incredible in a cream gown. To give you a peek of Fanning’s ensemble, along with all the must-see celebrity looks during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, I rounded up the best of the best film festival fashion. Take it all in, babes, because this festival is seriously too glamorous for words.

Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Romee Strijd, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Julianne Moore, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Araya A. Hargate, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Elle Fanning, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Yolonda Ross, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Alessandra Ambrosio, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Tilda Swinton, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Chloe Sevigny, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Hofit Golan, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Frederique Bel, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Farhana Bodi, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Angele, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019

Eva Longoria, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere and Opening Ceremony, Cannes Film Festival 2019