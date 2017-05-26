StyleCaster
See All the Looks From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Lauren Caruso
by
Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2017
Photo: Getty Images

If it weren’t so damn glamorous, the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet could easily get lost in the it’s-almost-summer shuffle. But instead of serving as the less-fabulous little sister of the Met Gala, the annual 12-day festival that is Cannes brings out the truly over-the-top, most memorable, and often-provocative outfits—and we are *here* for it.

For the past week, most of Hollywood’s best and brightest—we’re talking A-listers,  supermodels, and up-and-comers alike—have traded in L.A.’s palm trees for the French Riviera, all for the opportunity to struct across the iconic red carpet—and, you know, go to a few film screenings. (We kid, we’re sure it’s plum exhausting.) Ahead, see the fanciest gowns from the Cannes Film Festival’s 2017 red carpet, including Hailey Balwin’s blue stunner, Bella Hadid’s leg-lengthening number, and Naomi Harris’s pastel moment. Oh, and see who walked the carpet almost half a dozen times—you’ll be seeing a lot of them soon.

1 of 82
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Tina Kunakey
Tina Kunakey
Photo: Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes
Photo: Getty Images
Liu Wen
Liu Wen
Photo: Getty Images
Iris Mittenaere
Iris Mittenaere
Photo: Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Photo: Getty Images
Barbara Meier
Barbara Meier
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampiao
Sara Sampiao
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Coco Konig
Coco Konig
Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk
Photo: Getty Images
Thylane Blondeau
Thylane Blondeau
Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Photo: Getty Images
Toni Garn
Toni Garn
Photo: Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Photo: Getty Images
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Muse
Elsa Muse
Photo: Getty Images
Thylane Blondeau
Thylane Blondeau
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Donaldson
Lily Donaldson
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Harris
Naomi Harris
Photo: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp
Photo: Getty Images
Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova
Photo: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning
Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Photo: Getty Images
Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon
Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon
Photo: Getty Images
Dolores Doll
Dolores Doll
Photo: Getty Images
Frederique Bel
Frederique Bel
Photo: Getty Images
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Photo: Getty Images
Gianna Simone
Gianna Simone
Photo: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Tallia Storm
Tallia Storm
Photo: Getty Images
Svetlana Ustinova
Svetlana Ustinova
Photo: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Photo: Getty Images
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
Photo: Getty Images
Petra Nemcova
Petra Nemcova
Photo: Getty Images
Tallia Storm
Tallia Storm
Photo: Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Photo: Getty Images
Li Yuchun
Li Yuchun
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Photo: Getty Images
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
Photo: Getty Images
Izabel Goulart & Kevin Trapp
Izabel Goulart & Kevin Trapp
Photo: Getty Images
Araya Chompoo
Araya Chompoo
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha
Photo: Getty Images
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Photo: Getty Images

