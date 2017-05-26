See All the Looks From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

If it weren’t so damn glamorous, the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet could easily get lost in the it’s-almost-summer shuffle. But instead of serving as the less-fabulous little sister of the Met Gala, the annual 12-day festival that is Cannes brings out the truly over-the-top, most memorable, and often-provocative outfits—and we are *here* for it.

For the past week, most of Hollywood’s best and brightest—we’re talking A-listers, supermodels, and up-and-comers alike—have traded in L.A.’s palm trees for the French Riviera, all for the opportunity to struct across the iconic red carpet—and, you know, go to a few film screenings. (We kid, we’re sure it’s plum exhausting.) Ahead, see the fanciest gowns from the Cannes Film Festival’s 2017 red carpet, including Hailey Balwin’s blue stunner, Bella Hadid’s leg-lengthening number, and Naomi Harris’s pastel moment. Oh, and see who walked the carpet almost half a dozen times—you’ll be seeing a lot of them soon.