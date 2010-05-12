Cannes Film Festival Kick-Off, Cate Blanchett Dons Ice Pink Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett at the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani Priv.

Get ready for a parade of chic and, ahem, expensive ensembles to be worn by the fashionable film community today marks the first day of the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival.

To kick things off fashion-wise, Cate Blanchett wore a sculptural ice-pink triple organza lam Giorgio Armani Priv cocktail dress, that had the tricky effect of coming off like a two-piece skirt suit.

The polished frock seemed it was destined for an Upper East Side lady who loves her lingering lunches but the Elizabeth actress added her own international sophisticate touch with her regal posture, polished but loose coif and simple beauty coloring.

Blanchett, who was en route to a press conference for her film Robin Hood, was a far cry from her 12th-century outfits as Maid Marion (that included suede boots designed by Roger Vivier) in the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

What do you think of the Oscar winner’s put-together look? Too matchy-matchy or just right for the upscale film fest? Let us know in the comments!

