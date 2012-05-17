Cannes Film Festival: 15 Best-Dressed From Day One

Look, we won’t ever pass up an opportunity to catch a red carpet moment. If you haven’t caught on, we’re completely obsessed with seeing some of our favorite celebs strut down the carpet in some of fashion’s best designer get-ups. Needless to say, with yesterday kicking off this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the movie mavens really pulled out all the stops, mostly for the good (surprisingly).

Rocking out some of spring’s most popular colors, we swooned for the mint and ephemeral creams that coasted in front of photographers. Considering this is only day one, we can only expect for the bar to be raised like whoa. Click through the slideshow to see just who made the cut for day one of the Cannes Film Festival – there are totally some wild cards in there!

