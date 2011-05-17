StyleCaster
Share

Cannes Film Festival Fashion: Black, White & Red All Over

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cannes Film Festival Fashion: Black, White & Red All Over

Alyssa
by
Cannes Film Festival Fashion: Black, White & Red All Over
9 Start slideshow

As you know, there’s a little film festival going on in Cannes right now, and the celebrities in attendance have really stepped their games up when it comes to their red carpet choices. Seriously, we’re impressedand we’re some tough critics! Over the last couple of days, our favorite looks haven’t been too colorful or contrivedjust classic glamour with the perfect amount of drama. Click through to see a handful of our choices for best dressed, which range from a sparkly, sequined jumpsuit to a bridal gown with a bouquet as a headpiece to match.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Angelina Jolie at the "Tree of Life" premiere in Versace.

Gwen Stefani in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

Uma Thurman in a sexy lace Dolce & Gabbana number.

Anna Dello Russo looking gorgeous in an Alberta Ferretti gown.

Dolce & Gabbana makes another appearance, this time on Sarah Jessica Parker.

Elizabeth Olsen in an elegant embroidered look by The Row.

Uma Thurman looking unreal once again in a Chanel Couture gown.

Zoe Saldana in one of our favorite looks so fara red and white Armani Privé gown.

OKthis isn't from Cannes, it's from a "Pirates" premiere in Germany, but Penelope Cruz looks too amazing in this Armani Privé gown for us to not include it.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Get A Safe Faux Glow In No Time With These Self Tanners

Get A Safe Faux Glow In No Time With These Self Tanners
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share