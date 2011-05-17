Cannes Film Festival Fashion: Black, White & Red All Over

As you know, there’s a little film festival going on in Cannes right now, and the celebrities in attendance have really stepped their games up when it comes to their red carpet choices. Seriously, we’re impressedand we’re some tough critics! Over the last couple of days, our favorite looks haven’t been too colorful or contrivedjust classic glamour with the perfect amount of drama. Click through to see a handful of our choices for best dressed, which range from a sparkly, sequined jumpsuit to a bridal gown with a bouquet as a headpiece to match.