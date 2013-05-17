The Week in Chic: The 10 Best Celebrity Outfits From Cannes

With the Cannes Film Festival officially underway (which means multiple high-profile red carpets every night), what better way to end the week with a look at the best celebrity ensembles so far? This year, the starlets attending the glamorous French festival seriously stepped up their style game, and we’ve seen a unique mix of breezy resortwear, sexy little dresses, and full-fledged gowns.

From Eva Longoria in Zuhair Mura to Nicole Kidman in a sleek black Calvin Klein dress, we’ve rounded up the 10 must-see celebrity outfits at Cannes so far. The best part: The film festival lasts for another week, so keep an eye out for more fashion reports from Cannes!

