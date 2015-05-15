30 Breathtaking Red Carpet Dresses (and Jumpsuits!) From Cannes Film Festival

Red carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival is always breathtaking, but in year’s past it has verged on predictable. Usually, the outfit formula for attendees looks something like this: Long hemline, dramatic embellishment, vibrant color, plunging neckline. This year though, the fashion crowd in attendance is serving up some very real, very cool, outfit inspiration.

Take Emma Stone for example, who made a case for the long sleeve lace mini wearing a black Oscar de la Renta dress. Or Karlie Kloss, whose dress/romper/jumpsuit hybrid offered another cool reprieve from the floor-sweeping gowns and glamor so often de rigueur at Cannes. And don’t even get us started on model and actress Liya Kebede‘s epic Proenza Schouler Fall 2015 look. In a word, epic.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Cannes without scores of A-listers flocking to France in dramatic, floor-sweeping fashion, and this year there was tons of that too. Keep clicking for a round-up of the most amazing outfits from Cannes.