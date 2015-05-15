StyleCaster
30 Breathtaking Red Carpet Dresses (and Jumpsuits!) From Cannes Film Festival

by
Red carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival is always breathtaking, but in year’s past it has verged on predictable. Usually, the outfit formula for attendees looks something like this: Long hemline, dramatic embellishment, vibrant color, plunging neckline. This year though, the fashion crowd in attendance is serving up some very real, very cool, outfit inspiration.

Take Emma Stone for example, who made a case for the long sleeve lace mini wearing a black Oscar de la Renta dress. Or Karlie Kloss, whose dress/romper/jumpsuit hybrid offered another cool reprieve from the floor-sweeping gowns and glamor so often de rigueur at Cannes. And don’t even get us started on model and actress Liya Kebede‘s epic Proenza Schouler Fall 2015 look. In a word, epic.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Cannes without scores of A-listers flocking to France in dramatic, floor-sweeping fashion, and this year there was tons of that too. Keep clicking for a round-up of the most amazing outfits from Cannes.

1 of 30

Emma Stone in Oscar de la Renta.
Photo: Getty

Karlie Kloss in Atelier Versace. Photo: Wenn

Rachel Weisz in Narciso Rodriquez Photo: Getty

Liya Kebede in Proenza Schouler. Photo: Wenn

Miranda Kerr in Oroton.
Photo:Getty

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Photo: Wenn

Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen.
Photo: Wenn

Julianne Moore in Givenchy.
Photo: Wenn

Emma Miller.
Photo: Wenn

Zoe Kravitz in Valentino Sala Bianca Haute Couture.
Photo: Wenn

Michelle Rodriguez in Zuhair Murad.
Photo: Wenn

Liya Kebede in Louis Vuitton. Photo: Wenn

Naomi Watts in Ralph Lauren.
Photo: Getty

Miranda Kerr in David Koma.
Photo: Wenn

Lea Seydoux.
Photo: Getty

Charlize Theron in Valentino.
Photo: Wenn

Lupita Nyong'o in Gucci Première.
Photo: Wenn

Hofit Golan.
Photo: Wenn

Emma Miller.
Photo: Wenn

Julianne Moore in Armani Privé.
Photo: Wenn

Angelababy in Christian Dior Couture.
Photo: Wenn

Frederique Bel.
Photo: Wenn

Aymeline Valade in Ulyana Sergeenko.
Photo: Wenn

Doutzen Kroes in Atelier Versace.
Photo: Wenn

Noémie Lenoir in Chloé.
Photo: Wenn

Bar Rafaeli.
Photo: Wenn

Clotilde Courau, Princess of Venice and Piedmont in Valentino.
Photo: Wenn

Natalie Portman in Dior.
Photo: Wenn

Fan Bingbing in Marchesa.
Photo: Wenn

Naomi Watts in Elie Saab. Photo: Wenn

