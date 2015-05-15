30 Breathtaking Red Carpet Dresses (and Jumpsuits!) From Cannes Film Festival

Red carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival is always breathtaking, but in year’s past it has verged on predictable. Usually, the outfit formula for attendees looks something like this: Long hemline, dramatic embellishment, vibrant color, plunging neckline. This year though, the fashion crowd in attendance is serving up some very real, very cool, outfit inspiration.
Take Emma Stone for example, who made a case for the long sleeve lace mini wearing a black Oscar de la Renta dress. Or Karlie Kloss, whose dress/romper/jumpsuit hybrid offered another cool reprieve from the floor-sweeping gowns and glamor so often de rigueur at Cannes. And don’t even get us started on model and actress Liya Kebede‘s epic Proenza Schouler Fall 2015 look. In a word, epic.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Cannes without scores of A-listers flocking to France in dramatic, floor-sweeping fashion, and this year there was tons of that too. Keep clicking for a round-up of the most amazing outfits from Cannes.
Emma Stone in Oscar de la Renta.
Photo: Getty
Karlie Kloss in Atelier Versace. Photo: Wenn
Rachel Weisz in Narciso Rodriquez Photo: Getty
Liya Kebede in Proenza Schouler. Photo: Wenn
Miranda Kerr in Oroton.
Photo:Getty
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Photo: Wenn
Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen.
Photo: Wenn
Julianne Moore in Givenchy.
Photo: Wenn
Zoe Kravitz in Valentino Sala Bianca Haute Couture.
Photo: Wenn
Michelle Rodriguez in Zuhair Murad.
Photo: Wenn
Liya Kebede in Louis Vuitton. Photo: Wenn
Naomi Watts in Ralph Lauren.
Photo: Getty
Miranda Kerr in David Koma.
Photo: Wenn
Lea Seydoux.
Photo: Getty
Charlize Theron in Valentino.
Photo: Wenn
Lupita Nyong'o in Gucci Première.
Photo: Wenn
Julianne Moore in Armani Privé.
Photo: Wenn
Angelababy in Christian Dior Couture.
Photo: Wenn
Frederique Bel.
Photo: Wenn
Aymeline Valade in Ulyana Sergeenko.
Photo: Wenn
Doutzen Kroes in Atelier Versace.
Photo: Wenn
Noémie Lenoir in Chloé.
Photo: Wenn
Clotilde Courau, Princess of Venice and Piedmont in Valentino.
Photo: Wenn
Natalie Portman in Dior.
Photo: Wenn
Fan Bingbing in Marchesa.
Photo: Wenn
Naomi Watts in Elie Saab. Photo: Wenn