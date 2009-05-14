Cannes Day 1 Roundup

The 62nd Annual Cannes International Film Festival, the most celebrated film festival in the world, kicked off yesterday with, an opening ceremony, the premiere of animated film Up, as well as a dinner, and an afterparty. The Armani Prive clad Elizabeth Banks and Roberto Cavalli wearing Aishwarya Rai were among the guests who attended the dinner for the opening ceremony, as well as the after party for Up. Earlier in the day, the opening ceremony took place, featuring Charles Aznavour, Isabelle Huppert, James Gray, Shu Qi, Asia Argento, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Robin Wright Penn, Hanif Kureishi, Lee Chang Dong, and Sharmila Tagore.

We are still eagerly awaiting the arrival of our favorite celebs and rumor has it that Brad and Angie are going to leave their quiet life in the suburbs of Long Island (where the couple and their children have been living because of Angie’s filming schedule) to walk the red carpet in Cannes. The Brad is starring in Quentin Tarrantino’s Inglourious Basterds, along with Diane Kruger, which has been heavily promoted at the festival thus far. The two are reuniting on screen after the last film they appeared in together, Troy, way back in 2004. The actress, who played Helen of Troy and dates Joshua Jackson in real life, is always stunning on the red carpet and we can’t wait to see who and what she is wearing!

Robin Wright Penn

Aishwarya Rai