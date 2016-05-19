The Most Glamorous Gowns from the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Tonight marks the 23rd annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, which, in case you’re not familiar from the previous 22 editions, is just about the most glamorous event of the Cannes Film Festival.

Carine Roitfeld is producing a disco-themed fashion show to benefit the cause, which means models such as Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Adriana Lima will be out in full, sequin-clad force. Performer Katy Perry has already arrived in a floral Marchesa gown that seems to be in mid-bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio is on his way, according to a dressing release from the folks at Giorgio Armani.

Ahead, see the best looks from the amfAR Gala red carpet.