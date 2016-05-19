StyleCaster
The Most Glamorous Gowns from the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala

by
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight marks the 23rd annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, which, in case you’re not familiar from the previous 22 editions, is just about the most glamorous event of the Cannes Film Festival.

Carine Roitfeld is producing a disco-themed fashion show to benefit the cause, which means models such as Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Adriana Lima will be out in full, sequin-clad force. Performer Katy Perry has already arrived in a floral Marchesa gown that seems to be in mid-bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio is on his way, according to a dressing release from the folks at Giorgio Armani.

Ahead, see the best looks from the amfAR Gala red carpet.

1 of 37

Elle Fanning in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry in Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images

Milla Jovovich in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Adriana Lima in a Alexander Terekov gown, Pologeorgis fur, and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Galvan

Photo: Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Photo: Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio in a Redemption gown

Photo: Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro in Sophie Theallet

Photo: Getty Images

Ana Beatriz Barros in Ralph & Russo couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sasha Luss

Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Izabel Goulart in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Donaldson in Miu Miu

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Heathcote in Giorgio Armani Privé

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Photo: Getty Images

Isabeli Fontana in Alexandre Vauthier

Photo: Getty Images

Natasha Poly in Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in a Marchesa gown and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Uma Thurman in a custom Schiaparelli gown and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Clauson

Photo: Getty Images

Chanel Iman in Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images

Ebonee Davis in Carmen Marco Valvo

Photo: Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova in Giorgio Armani Privé

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Herzigova in Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Petra Nemcova in Georges Chakra Couture and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Juliette Binoche in Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Dietze

Photo: Getty Images

Nina Agdal

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo: Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Toni Garrn in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor in custom Ralph & Russo

Photo: Getty Images

Mischa Barton

Photo: Getty Images

Ulyana Sergeenko

Photo: Getty Images

