The Most Glamorous Gowns from the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Tonight marks the 23rd annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, which, in case you’re not familiar from the previous 22 editions, is just about the most glamorous event of the Cannes Film Festival.
Carine Roitfeld is producing a disco-themed fashion show to benefit the cause, which means models such as Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Adriana Lima will be out in full, sequin-clad force. Performer Katy Perry has already arrived in a floral Marchesa gown that seems to be in mid-bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio is on his way, according to a dressing release from the folks at Giorgio Armani.
Ahead, see the best looks from the amfAR Gala red carpet.
Elle Fanning in Valentino
Photo:
Getty Images
Milla Jovovich in Elie Saab
Photo:
Getty Images
Adriana Lima in a Alexander Terekov gown, Pologeorgis fur, and Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Galvan
Photo:
Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio in a Redemption gown
Photo:
Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro in Sophie Theallet
Photo:
Getty Images
Ana Beatriz Barros in Ralph & Russo couture
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis in Chanel
Photo:
Getty Images
Izabel Goulart in Zuhair Murad Couture
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Donaldson in Miu Miu
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Heathcote in Giorgio Armani Privé
Photo:
Getty Images
Isabeli Fontana in Alexandre Vauthier
Photo:
Getty Images
Natasha Poly in Roberto Cavalli
Photo:
Getty Images
Karlie Kloss in a Marchesa gown and Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Uma Thurman in a custom Schiaparelli gown and Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Ebonee Davis in Carmen Marco Valvo
Photo:
Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova in Giorgio Armani Privé
Photo:
Getty Images
Eva Herzigova in Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Petra Nemcova in Georges Chakra Couture and Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Juliette Binoche in Chopard jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes in Tom Ford
Photo:
Getty Images
Sonam Kapoor in custom Ralph & Russo
Photo:
Getty Images