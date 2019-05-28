What It Was Like to Attend Cannes Film Festival with Amber Heard—and Represent Trans Women Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

When Amber Heard first invited me to join her at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, tears filled my eyes. Heard, an actress, activist and dear friend of mine, asked me to be her L’Oréal “Woman of Worth” at the festival, which has not only launched the careers of many famous creatives, but is also widely recognized as one of the most prestigious red carpet events in the world. My entire life, I’ve wanted to work with beauty brands that believe in me and support the transgender community, so the opportunity to bring trans visibility to a national stage at this year’s Cannes Film Festival was incredibly heartening. After much planning and anticipation, I packed my bags and headed to Southern France, ready to take on the red carpet and represent transgender women everywhere.

My first day was nothing short of a dream. I sipped espresso morning and night. I ate lunch by the beach. I saw celebrity after celebrity at my star-filled hotel. After exploring the French landscape, luxuriating in a delicious dinner and enjoying a night on the town, I was thoroughly in love with Cannes (pronounced “can” like a “can of beans”).

The next morning, I woke up to find a L’Oréal hair and makeup team at my door—ready to make me look and feel my best before a video and photo shoot with Amber. As Amber is openly bisexual and I’m openly transgender, we filmed an exclusive conversation about how we became the women we are today, as well as a discussion about the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility and equality. (And we happened to do so on IDAHOTB—International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.)

Once our L’Oréal shoot wrapped, we grabbed a bite outside the city and enjoyed an incredible meal overlooking the sea. Afterward, we headed back to our hotel to prepare for the Cannes red carpet. This involved final dress fittings and heading to hair and makeup again for an even more glamorous evening look.

Once hair and makeup was finished, I rushed to the L’Oréal Glam Room, which was filled with designer clothes, bags and shoes from which I got to choose. (I know—what a dream.) I wasn’t sure what look I was going for (what does a girl wear to her first Cannes red carpet??), but I knew I wanted something ethereal and sexy.

After much deliberation, I settled on an army green Dsquared2 gown that looked like a massive, elegant parachute. I asked the designers if they could cinch the waist and hike up the dress a little in the front, as these small tweaks would accentuate the body I’ve worked so hard for. (Plus, raising the hemline in the front drew attention to the teal statement heels I’d picked out.) They kindly tailored the dress, and after some behind-the-scenes magic, Amber and I headed to the red carpet.

Together, Amber and I walked down the iconic Hotel Martinez staircase and through the crowd of people taking every photo and video they could. The entire experience felt unreal, and my nerves definitely started to build as we got to the car and headed to the official red carpet. I wanted to make everyone who would see this proud—but most of all, I wanted to make my trans sisters proud.

We stepped out of the car and onto the red carpet at the famous Palais des Festivals. Then, we waited our turn, as only a few people are allowed on the carpet at a time. Amber started first, and I followed about a minute later. Though I still felt nervous, something came over me as I found myself surrounded by cameras. Somehow—without thinking about my poses, my face, my anything—I worked it. Amber and I posed separately, then together, and left to attend the screening for Dolor Y Gloria (“Pain and Glory”). The film did an absolutely incredible job telling the story of a gay romance, and the crowd erupted in a standing ovation following its conclusion.

The rest of the evening was spent at a variety of afterparties, and I spent the night mingling with entertainment’s elite. The experience was something of a surreal whirlwind—a true fantasy come to life—and I felt completely in my element through it all. This was a taste of what my life could look like, and I can’t help but crave more of it.

What empowered me more than the luxurious experiences, idyllic setting and taste of celebrity, was, of course, my drive to represent trans women in the happiest and most beautiful way possible. Walking on such an esteemed red carpet is an honor very few people have, and I am beyond grateful to have been there. (Don’t be mistaken, though. I wasn’t the only transgender woman at the festival. The first transgender lead actress of color, Leyna Bloom, walked the carpet for the premiere of Port Authority, which she starred in.)

Throughout history and as of late, the transgender community has been under attack both on the streets and within the government. Being able to showcase transgender people in a positive, happy, successful way is immensely meaningful to me. If we can walk red carpets, star in TV shows and movies, model for campaigns and do so many other things members of other communities do so frequently, we can do anything.

It was an honor to be at Cannes and work with L’Oréal, but it’s no secret that we need more of this. Together, we must keep pushing, educating and making strides for the community—both within LGBTQ+ circles and outside of them.