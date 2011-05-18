Cannes 2011 Fashion: Actress Ingenue Edition, Hi New Olsen!

Like most things in life, new is usually equated to better! The girls finding their way to the red carpet in Cannes for only the first or second time are getting it done with their fresh little faces.

Some ingenues to note are the newest Olsen on the scene, Elizabeth, Gossip Girl and oh so French Clmence Posy, Mia Wasikowska and Astrid Berges-Frisbey, to name a few.

Click through to see which young ones we can see making it on the fashion scene. Ah, the potential of new fashion blood.