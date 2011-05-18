Cannes 2011 Fashion: Actress Ingenue Edition, Hi New Olsen!

Like most things in life, new is usually equated to better! The girls finding their way to the red carpet in Cannes for only the first or second time are getting it done with their fresh little faces.
Some ingenues to note are the newest Olsen on the scene, Elizabeth, Gossip Girl and oh so French Clmence Posy, Mia Wasikowska and Astrid Berges-Frisbey, to name a few.
Click through to see which young ones we can see making it on the fashion scene. Ah, the potential of new fashion blood.
Astrid Berges-Frisbey looks so fresh in white Chanel Couture at the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
Clémence Poésy is stunning in YSL Edition Soir with an unexpected neckline and beautiful fit for the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
Elizabeth Olsen gives props to her big sisters in a stunning black gown by The Row for the Martha Marcy May Marlene premiere.
Lea Seydoux is so pink and adorable in Louis Vuitton.
Mia Wasikowska continues to bring it in pretty, pretty Valentino at the premiere of The Tree of Life.