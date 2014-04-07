StyleCaster
25 Candy-Colored Bags to Sweeten Up Your Spring

25 Candy-Colored Bags to Sweeten Up Your Spring

Meghan Blalock
25 Candy-Colored Bags to Sweeten Up Your Spring
One of the great things about fashion is that we get to express our love for the saccharin world of candies, sweets, and other indulgences in other, more creative ways. Spring is the perfect season to bust out accessories in every color of the candy factory: neon pink, mint green, pastel yellow, and beyond.

MORE: 15 Patterned Pants to Shop for Spring

In that spirit, we’ve dug up 25 bags that all meet the requirements put forth in the world of candy production: bright, colorful, and with a delightfully shiny quality that will make you immediately long for sugary treats like Skittles, gummy bears, Jolly Ranchers, and beyond.

MORE: 25 Spring Bags Under $250

Click through the gallery above to see 25 bags sure to tickle your sweet tooth!

Click through the gallery for 25 candy-colored bags you can shop this Spring!

Lulu Guinness perspex clutch, $470; at Avenue 32

Tila March small shoulder bag, $414; at Far Fetch

Alexander Wang Diego bucket bag, $875; at Shopbop

Furla candy mini crossbody, $155; at Neiman Marcus

Vivienne Westwood derby satchel bag, $720; at Forzieri

Furla color-blocked candy bag, $298; at Zappos Couture

Kate Spade crossbody, $198; at Shopbop

Sophie Hulme envelope mini, $450; at Net-a-Porter

Color-blocked tote, $75; at River Island

Marlowe mini bag, $245; at Rebecca Minkoff

Patent box clutch, $25; at River Island

Diane von Furstenberg studded clutch, $375; at Forzieri

M Missoni raffia clutch, $345; at Shopbop

Lulu Guinness rock clutch, $385; at Avenue 32

Furla candy medium satchel, $448; at Shopbop

Crossbody bag, $264; at Boticca

See by Chloé Daisy leather shoulder bag, $495; at Net-a-Porter

Kate Spade Adelaide clutch, $268; at Amazon

Fossil Austin convertible clutch, $118; at Overstock

Kate Spade crossbody, $198; at Shopbop

Yellow bucket bag, $345; at Etienne Aigner

Wooden clutch, $165; at Boticca

Loeffler Randall rider bag, $520; at Piperlime

Stab stitch bag, $345; at Ted Baker

Sophie Hulme leather tote, $880; at Net-a-Porter

