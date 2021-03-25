These Chic Scented Candles Supposedly Smell Like Harry Styles & Timothee Chalamet

Scroll To See More Images

If you can’t actually date your celebrity crush IRL (don’t worry, you can still preserve all hope), perhaps the next best thing is to make your ambiance smell like them—aromatherapy does practically has magical powers, after all. After a $7 candle that allegedly smelled just like Harry Style’s signature scent (Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille) at Target went viral (and sold out in a flash), fans of the former One Direction star and bona fide heartthrob went wild searching for additional Harry Styles candles with his supposed scent.

Fortunately, there are now plenty of other Styles-inspired scented candles to add to your collection and, hopefully, help you to manifest his presence in the comfort of your own home. If Styles isn’t your personal Internet crush, there are plenty of other candles inspired by other celebrity dreamboats to collect, including Timothee Chalamet, who, according to Cool Girls Candles smells like peach, bergamot, sandalwood, and musk. Yum.

Frankly, there’s a candle for just about every mainstream crush-worthy celebrity you can think of—Drake, Chris Evans, and the Duke of Hastings (Simon Bassett) just to name a select few. TBH, I had no idea this was a burgeoning candle category, but I’m here for it, and I totally want to collect them all. If you don’t see your crush listed online, there are also customizable options on Etsy that let you choose the celeb scent of your choice to add to your candle.

Unfortunately, I’ve never smelled these sexy celeb BFs IRL, so I certainly cannot verify that each of them smells like their corresponding candles, but, hey, a girl can dream (read: fantasize). Plus, unlike so many fan merch items, they’re actually chic, so they won’t clash with your existing collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cool Girl Candles This Smells Like Harry

Featuring a blend of notes reminiscent of Harry’s rumored favorite fragrance, Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford, this pretty-in-pink scented candle also features creamy vanilla, warm spice, and cocoa.

Simon Bassett Bridgerton I Burn For You Candle

We could all use a little aroma inspired by the Duke of Hastings in our presence, am I right?

The Scent of Champagne Papi Drake Candle

“Turn yourself into a Champagne Mami,” with this Drake-inspired candle that effuses sweet notes of vanilla, luxe cashmere, and velvety amber.

Cool Girl Candles This Smells Like Timothée Chalamet

Dying to know what Timothée smells like? Order this candle to capture his essence, which is described by the brand as “soft, juicy, angelic fruit like peach and mandarin, add a dash* of floral feminine energy,” according to the brand.

Define Design 11 Chris Evans Scented Candle

Inspired by the hunky actor himself, this Chris Evans scented candle smells like “freedom, a manicured beard, and slicked-back hair.”