Candie’s Teams with Bristol Palin for PSA on Teen Pregnancy

Images and video courtesy of the Candie’s Foundation.

Candie’s is known for it’s pop star coterie of campaign faces but now the brand is jumping into… politics? The Candie’s Foundation has tapped Bristol Palin for a PSA on teen pregnancy. Shot by director Rob Fischer, the junior Palin speaks out while holding her son Tripp. “I believe that people need to start talking about the consequences of teen pregnancy. Being a single teen mom has affected every aspect of my life,” Bristol stated. “I am providing for another person and doing everything for him. I am constantly juggling and it is extremely difficult. Teens need to understand the realities of being a teenage parent.

Watch for the collaboration commercial (preview above) to air this May in time for National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month. But on how the idea came about, Neil Cole, Founder of The Candies Foundation, spoke on the seriousness of teen pregnancy, The main goal of The Candies Foundation is to educate teens about the devastating consequences of teenage pregnancy. Each year nearly 750,000 teens become pregnant, the numbers are staggering and it is a national epidemic.”

The statistics don’t stop there. Candie’s also teamed with Seventeen magazine on a survey of girls 14 to 18 on how media influences them on sex, pregnancy and parenting. And the results?

Nearly half (48%) of teen girls get their information on sex, pregnancy, and parenting from TV shows.

55% of teens surveyed think TV shows and movies encourage teenagers to have sex.

The shows that teen girls think most encourage teens to have sex are Gossip Girl and Jersey Shore.

31% of teens surveyed think TV shows and movies make teenagers want to have a baby.

20% of teen girls say TV shows and movies make teen motherhood seem normal.

While the results are a bit sad nearly one half of teens get their sex ed from media the bigger question is, doesn’t sex sell? At least for Gossip Girl (which we love by the way) and Jersey Shore, it seems to be at least most of the point. So if change is coming, well it does seem a bit far away.